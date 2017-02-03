KARACHI, Feb. 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Friday visited family members of late Governor of Sindh, Saeed uz
Zaman Siddiqui and offered his condolence to them.
Accompanied by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, the Prime
Minister met bereaved family members at their residence and said
services rendered by the late judge and the former governor can
never be forgotten by the nation.
Talking to his son Afnan Siddiqui, he said Justice (retd)
Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui was a man of principles and his service
for the cause of democracy is a bright chapter of national
history.
The Prime Minister on the occasion also offered Fateha for
the departed soul.
Prime Minister meets family of late Governor Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui
KARACHI, Feb. 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif