Prime Minister meets family of late Governor Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui

KARACHI, Feb. 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Friday visited family members of late Governor of Sindh, Saeed uz

Zaman Siddiqui and offered his condolence to them.

Accompanied by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, the Prime

Minister met bereaved family members at their residence and said

services rendered by the late judge and the former governor can

never be forgotten by the nation.

Talking to his son Afnan Siddiqui, he said Justice (retd)

Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui was a man of principles and his service

for the cause of democracy is a bright chapter of national

history.

The Prime Minister on the occasion also offered Fateha for

the departed soul.