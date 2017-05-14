Prime Minister meets Ethopian counterpart

BEIJING, May 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday met Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn, on the sidelines of ‘Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation’, being held in Chinese capital.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the matters of mutual interests and bilateral issues.

The prime minister emphasized to further enhance the bilateral ties by promoting cooperation between the two countries in multiple spheres.

Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman was also present.

Ethiopian prime minister expressed the interest to cooperate with Pakistan in sharing experiences on development initiatives.