ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met President of China Xi Jinping wherein both

the countries reaffirmed their all weather strategic cooperative partnership.

The meeting took place in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a PM Office statement said.

During the “extremely cordial meeting,” the two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between “iron brothers” China and Pakistan including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).