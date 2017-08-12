Prime Minister leaves for Islamabad after day-long visit to Karachi

KARACHI, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday evening left for Islamabad after a day-long visit to Karachi.

He was seen off at the Karachi Airport by Governor Sindh,

Muhammad Zubair.

Soon after his arrival in the metropolis, the Prime Minister

drove straight from the airport to the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where he offered Fateha and laid floral wreath.

Later, he was briefed at the Governor House about ongoing

development projects being carried out with the assistance of the Federal Government, said a statement issued by Governor’s House here.

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, gave a detailed briefing in this very regard.

At the Governor House the delegations of Muttahida Qaumi

Movement-Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and business community called on the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also presided over a meeting regarding law and order.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also called on the Prime Minister at the Governor House.

Prime Minister also visited the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre

where he condoled with the staff on the demise of Dr. Ruth Pfau.

Governor Sindh accompanied the Prime Minister.

Earlier, on arrival at the Karachi Airport, the Prime Minister

was received by the Governor of Sindh and Chief Minister Sindh.