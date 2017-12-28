Prime Minister lauds PRC’s role for humanitarian assistance

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday appreciated the role of Pakistan Red Crescent for humanitarian assistance and provision of health services besides its operations during the disasters.

The prime minister said this during a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Red Crescent led by its Chairman Dr. Saeed Elahi which called on him at the PM Office here.

The delegation briefed the prime minister on the ongoing projects of Pakistan Red Crescent, new initiatives and future plans during the meeting.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also acknowledged the role of Pakistan Red Crescent in community-based

social work and development for empowering the community in addressing core civic issues through

better awareness.