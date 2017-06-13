Prime Minister hopes impasse in Gulf to end soon

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has

expressed the hope that the current impasse in the Gulf would be resolved soon in the best interest of the Muslim Ummah.

This was stated in a press release issued by the PM House at the end

of his day-long visit to Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif held meeting with Khadim Al

Harmain Al Sharifain King Salman bin Abdul Aziz at the Royal Palace Jeddah on Monday.

The Prime Minister undertook the visit in view of the “emergent

situation” between members of the Gulf Cooperation Council mainly Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the PM House said.

He was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff

General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

“While expressing solidarity with the Kingdom and the people of Saudi

Arabia, the Prime Minister said the Kingdom had a very special place in the

hearts of Pakistanis and that the Muslim world looked upto the King as the

custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the strong commitment of the people of

Pakistan for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom, and the safety of Harmain al Shareifain.

King Salman thanked the Prime Minister for his visit and recalled the

special nature of relationship between the kingdom and Pakistan ever since its independence, the statement said.

“King Salman said that the fight against extremism and terrorism is in the interest of all Muslims and the Ummah.”

King Salman appreciated the exceptional success of Pakistan against

extremism and terrorism, despite challenging situation and environment, the

statement said.

“He also reiterated strong commitment and the support of the Kingdom

for all issues of interest for Pakistan, including matters of its national security.”