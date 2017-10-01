Prime Minister for shunning differences; promoting unity, discipline

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
has said that keeping in view the internal and external threats
confronting the country in current scenario, we should shun our
religious, sectarian and ethnic biases to promote the great
characteristics of sacrifice, unity and discipline.
In his message to the nation on Yaum-e-Ashur being observed
across the Muslim world on Sunday, the prime minister said the day
reminds us of the incident when Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions
sacrificed their lives to make the truth win against falsehood in a
war of good and evil.
He said the sacrifices of the martyrs had proved that the
truth is destined to live forever and elimination is the fate of the
falsity.
The prime minister said instead of obeying the forces of
oppression, Imam Hussain (RA) opted the course of martyrdom and
became the standard bearer of truthfulness. He taught the lessons of
patience, steadfastness and bravery which are yet the golden
principles for whole humanity.
Prime Minister Abbasi viewed that Imam Hussain (RA) was not a
power hungry rather his mission was the protection and supremacy of
Islam and to raise the voice of truth against the oppression.
He said besides bringing lasting victory to Islam against
Yazidiat, Imam Hussain also taught his followers not to hesitate
from any sacrifice when it comes the truth and justice.
Besides being a day of paying tributes to Imam Hussain and his
companions, Yaum-e-Ashur also teaches us to grasp the real spirit
and message of the incident of Karbala besides calling for a pledge
to follow the immortal precedent of sacrifice, he added.
The prime minister viewed that Yazidiat was in fact a mindset
with a sole objective of establishing a rule of oppression and
tyranny and not to avoid making bloodshed to fulfill its nefarious
designs.
He also called for an analysis as what were the elements those
had been posing threats to the existence of our society and its
unity just to get their own interests served.
