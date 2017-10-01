Prime Minister for shunning differences; promoting unity, discipline

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

has said that keeping in view the internal and external threats

confronting the country in current scenario, we should shun our

religious, sectarian and ethnic biases to promote the great

characteristics of sacrifice, unity and discipline.

In his message to the nation on Yaum-e-Ashur being observed

across the Muslim world on Sunday, the prime minister said the day

reminds us of the incident when Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions

sacrificed their lives to make the truth win against falsehood in a

war of good and evil.

He said the sacrifices of the martyrs had proved that the

truth is destined to live forever and elimination is the fate of the

falsity.

The prime minister said instead of obeying the forces of

oppression, Imam Hussain (RA) opted the course of martyrdom and

became the standard bearer of truthfulness. He taught the lessons of

patience, steadfastness and bravery which are yet the golden

principles for whole humanity.

Prime Minister Abbasi viewed that Imam Hussain (RA) was not a

power hungry rather his mission was the protection and supremacy of

Islam and to raise the voice of truth against the oppression.

He said besides bringing lasting victory to Islam against

Yazidiat, Imam Hussain also taught his followers not to hesitate

from any sacrifice when it comes the truth and justice.

Besides being a day of paying tributes to Imam Hussain and his

companions, Yaum-e-Ashur also teaches us to grasp the real spirit

and message of the incident of Karbala besides calling for a pledge

to follow the immortal precedent of sacrifice, he added.

The prime minister viewed that Yazidiat was in fact a mindset

with a sole objective of establishing a rule of oppression and

tyranny and not to avoid making bloodshed to fulfill its nefarious

designs.

He also called for an analysis as what were the elements those

had been posing threats to the existence of our society and its

unity just to get their own interests served.