Prime Minister departs for Hong Kong from Hangzhou city

HANGZHOU, May 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday left here for Hong Kong on three-day visit.

The prime minister was seen off by Vice Governor Zhejiang province Liang Li Ming and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong.

He is accompanied by spouse Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and Commerce Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir.

During his stay in Hangzhou, the prime minister met with Secretary of

the Committee of the CPC of Zhejiang CHE Jun.

He also visited the headquarters of e-commerce giant Alibaba where he

visited the company’s museum and was also given detailed briefing on company’s achievements and targets.