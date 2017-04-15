Prime Minister condoles demise of writer Mukhtar Masood

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday expressed deep grief over the demise of renowned intellectual and writer Mukhtar Masood.

The prime minister said that the literary services of late Mukhtar Masood would be remembered for long, said a PM House statement.

He said Masood was distinguished prose writer, ambassador and author.

The prime minister prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.