Prime Minister arrives to appear before Panama Papers JIT

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Mawaz Sharif arrived here Thursday to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) set up by the Supreme Court to probe Panama Papers case.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and son

Hussain Nawaz. He waved to the large number of party workers gathered outside the venue to show solidarity with the Prime Minister.

The prime minister’s sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz had already appeared before the JIT and recorded their statements.

Hundreds of the PML-N leaders and workers gathered outside the Federal Judicial Academy building to express solidarity with the prime minister.

Strict security arrangements were made around the Academy building with multiple tiers of security cordons.