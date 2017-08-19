Prime Minister Abbasi visits Quetta today

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit
Quetta today.
During his visit, the prime minister will meet governor and chief
minister of Balochistan.
He will also chair meetings on the law and order situation as well as
the development projects of the province.
Prime Minister Abbasi will also meet the parliamentarians of the
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from Balochistan.
