Prime Minister Abbasi visits Quetta today

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit

Quetta today.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet governor and chief

minister of Balochistan.

He will also chair meetings on the law and order situation as well as

the development projects of the province.

Prime Minister Abbasi will also meet the parliamentarians of the

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from Balochistan.