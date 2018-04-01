Prices of Petroleum products decreased for this month

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP):Government has announced to decrease the prices of petroleum products for this month.

According to a notification of Finance Ministry, price of Petrol has been reduced by 2.07 rupees per liter bringing it to 86 rupees, Radio Pakistan reported.

Similarly, the price of High Speed Diesel has been cut down by 2 rupees per liter, and the new price will be 96.45 rupees.

There is no change in prices of kerosene oil and light diesel.