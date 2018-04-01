National 
Views: 126

Prices of Petroleum products decreased for this month

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP):Government has announced to decrease the prices of petroleum products for this month.
According to a notification of Finance Ministry, price of Petrol has been reduced by 2.07 rupees per liter bringing it to 86 rupees, Radio Pakistan reported.
Similarly, the price of High Speed Diesel has been cut down by 2 rupees per liter, and the new price will be 96.45 rupees.
There is no change in prices of kerosene oil and light diesel.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links