Previous regime damaged identity of historical railway stations: Rashid

KHANEWAL, Feb 6 (APP)::Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Wednesday said the previous government destroyed the historical identity of old railway stations in the name of development that had cost Rs 2 billion to the national kitty.

In a media talk at Khanewal junction during a few minute stopover of the train, he was on board, the minister said that historical identity of railway stations, built during the British era, had been damaged. He added that previous government had spent Rs 500 million on one railway station and wasted Rs 2 billion

in this way. He said their cleanliness would require at least 100 persons.