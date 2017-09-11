Press Council of Pakistan promotes free, responsible press: Dr. Mengal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Press Council (PPC) Dr M Salah-ud-Din Mengal Monday said Press Council of Pakistan was

playing an active role to safeguard the freedom of expression and

ensuring adherence to the parameters of a free and responsible press

in Pakistan.

He was addressing the general meeting of Press Council of

Pakistan held here.

Chairman Press Council of Pakistan presided over the meeting.

The council constituted a five member Appellate Committee for

hearing appeal against the decisions of Inquiry Commission on the

complaints regarding violation of Code of Ethics by some newspapers.

It may be mentioned here that Islamabad High Court has filed

an appeal against a National Daily Newspaper, which will be taken by

the Committee in its first meeting.

The council expressed concern over the delay in issuing

notification of some members of Press Council of Pakistan, which is

pre-requisite for the smooth functioning of Press Council of

Pakistan.

Discussing the establishment of Zonal offices of Press Council

of Pakistan at provincial level, the Council observed that a large

number of dailies and periodicals are being published in regional

languages and there is a urgent need to establish Zonal office of

Press Council of Pakistan at provincial level, as required in Press

Council of Pakistan Ordinance, 2002.

The council also discussed the budgetary allocation of Press

Council of Pakistan for the year 2017-18.

Terming the funds allocated to Press Council of Pakistan as

insufficient to meet its actual requirement, the Council urged the

Federal Government to provide additional funds to Press Council of

Pakistan to meet its administrative and professional obligations.

The members appreciated the endeavors of Chairman and role of

Press Council of Pakistan in creating awareness among general public

on the issues of national importance. They also appreciated the

proceedings of Inquiry Commission Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Shami, Qazi Asad

Abid, Amir Mehmood, Anwar Sajidi, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Nasir

Zaidi, Iqbal Jaffri, Khurshid Tanveer, Shah Jahan Syed, Ayesha

Ikram, Maria Iqbal Tarana and senior officials of Press Council of

Pakistan.