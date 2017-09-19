President’s Turkmenistan visit to further boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain’s
recently concluded visit to Turkmenistan would further
contribute to increased mutual cooperation between the two
countries on the bilateral and regional levels.
Pakistan and Turkmenistan enjoy close, cordial relations
marked by trust and understanding. The bilateral collaboration
between two countries in different sectors has been growing
steadily, a statement from the Foreign Office said Tuesday.
On the invitation of the Turkmen President, the
President visited Ashgabat, Turkmenistan to attend the opening
ceremony of the V-Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games from 16-
18 September.
Pakistan is being represented by a 130-member strong
contingent participating in nine events at the games.
On the sidelines of the event, the President met
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimehamedov and
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and discussed matters
of mutual interests.
President Mamnoon Hussain underlined the importance of
connectivity, emphasizing that the countries in the region
should make the most of all the existing trade and energy
corridors to bring prosperity in our region.
Pakistan and Turkmenistan are engaged in the
Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline
project, which holds huge potential for meeting Pakistan’s
energy needs.
