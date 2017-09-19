President’s Turkmenistan visit to further boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain’s

recently concluded visit to Turkmenistan would further

contribute to increased mutual cooperation between the two

countries on the bilateral and regional levels.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan enjoy close, cordial relations

marked by trust and understanding. The bilateral collaboration

between two countries in different sectors has been growing

steadily, a statement from the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

On the invitation of the Turkmen President, the

President visited Ashgabat, Turkmenistan to attend the opening

ceremony of the V-Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games from 16-

18 September.

Pakistan is being represented by a 130-member strong

contingent participating in nine events at the games.

On the sidelines of the event, the President met

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimehamedov and

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and discussed matters

of mutual interests.

President Mamnoon Hussain underlined the importance of

connectivity, emphasizing that the countries in the region

should make the most of all the existing trade and energy

corridors to bring prosperity in our region.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan are engaged in the

Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline

project, which holds huge potential for meeting Pakistan’s

energy needs.