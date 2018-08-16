Presidential elections on Sept 4

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):The Elections for electing new President Islamic Republic of Pakistan would be held on September 4, says a notification issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Thursday.

Polling would be held at Parliament House and four Provincial Assemblies from 10am to 4 pm. The ECP has appointed the chief justices of five high courts as presiding officers. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court would conduct the elections at Parliament House as presiding officer. While other four chief justices of would conduct the elections at their respective provincial assemblies.

According to schedule, presidential candidates could submit their nomination papers by August 27. Scrutiny of nomination papers would be conducted by Returning officer on August 29. Candidates could withdraw their nomination papers by August 30.

The final list of candidates would be issued on August 30.