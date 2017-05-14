President Xi’s OBOR vision to bring prosperity in region: Shehbaz

LAHORE, May 14 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on

Sunday that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative was historic and it would bring prosperity in the entire region.

The CM expressed these remarks during his key address to

the One Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Sunday, said a handout received here.

The chief minister addressed the forum without any written

speech. The world leaders and heads of states of different countries

appreciated the chief minister’s address.

The CM said the Belt and Road vision was a harbinger of a

new era of connectivity and integration.

He said the Belt and Road was a wonderful platform to boost

cooperation, build future cooperative frameworks and share

cooperation outcomes. Launched in the backdrop of slow global

economic recovery, new threats posed to economic globalisation,

and greater calls for protectionism, President Xi Jinping’s

Belt and Road initiative was an innovative and trailblazing

concept, he added.

He said President Xi’s Belt and Road vision had the potential

to bring about lasting peace, stability and economic integration

in the region. Rooted in the idea of `bread and butter’, it was aimed at

winning the battle of hearts and minds by making the people shareholders

in the journey of economic development.

The CM said it was an effective recipe to neutralise the scourge of

terrorism and extremism by empowering peoples. The incorporation of

OBOR in the United Nation Security Council resolution signals greater global

ownership of the project and an affirmation of President Xi Jinping’s vision and his visionary leadership, he added.

The chief minister said the Silk Road was not only meant

for merchandise and other commodities trade but would also

transmit knowledge, ideas and help bring different cultures

closer. The connectivity of people remains at the heart of

creating a community of nations with a common destiny, he

added.

He said President Xi’s unwavering advocacy of economic

globalisation was based on the sure foundation of connectivity

among the peoples. Making the process of economic globalisation

more inclusive, more sustainable and more reinvigorated was

crucial for fully benefiting from its outcomes.

He said the economic disparity between developing South

and developed North was a glaring reality. The real potential

of OBOR lies in bridging the yawning gap between the North and

South through win-win partnerships, he added.

He said we support President Xi Jinping’s vision and remain

eternally grateful to President Xi for his historic gift of

over $50 billion in the form of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Never in Pakistan’s 70-year-old history has any friendly country

given such a development package even at much smaller scale

than this one, the CM said.

Shehbaz Sharif said revival of New Silk Roads, which was

at the heart of OBOR, ushers a new era of hope, and a break

of a new dawn. OBOR expands the China dream to the people

living along the Silk Road and seeks their betterment and

overall welfare, he added. He said OBOR was about shared

prosperity, making peace and development on the basis of

interactions among peoples.

The CM said zero tolerance policy had been adopted

against corruption. He said Pak-China relations were

spreading over six decades and today Pak-China ties were

touching new heights due to CPEC project. He said we would

remain eternally grateful to our close friend China and its

leadership for this wonderful project.