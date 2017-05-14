President Xi’s OBOR vision to bring prosperity in region: Shehbaz

LAHORE, May 14 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on
Sunday that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative was historic and it would bring prosperity in the entire region.
The CM expressed these remarks during his key address to
the One Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Sunday, said a handout received here.
The chief minister addressed the forum without any written
speech. The world leaders and heads of states of different countries
appreciated the chief minister’s address.
The CM said the Belt and Road vision was a harbinger of a
new era of connectivity and integration.
He said the Belt and Road was a wonderful platform to boost
cooperation, build future cooperative frameworks and share
cooperation outcomes. Launched in the backdrop of slow global
economic recovery, new threats posed to economic globalisation,
and greater calls for protectionism, President Xi Jinping’s
Belt and Road initiative was an innovative and trailblazing
concept, he added.
He said President Xi’s Belt and Road vision had the potential
to bring about lasting peace, stability and economic integration
in the region. Rooted in the idea of `bread and butter’, it was aimed at
winning the battle of hearts and minds by making the people shareholders
in the journey of economic development.
The CM said it was an effective recipe to neutralise the scourge of
terrorism and extremism by empowering peoples. The incorporation of
OBOR in the United Nation Security Council resolution signals greater global
ownership of the project and an affirmation of President Xi Jinping’s vision and his visionary leadership, he added.
The chief minister said the Silk Road was not only meant
for merchandise and other commodities trade but would also
transmit knowledge, ideas and help bring different cultures
closer. The connectivity of people remains at the heart of
creating a community of nations with a common destiny, he
added.
He said President Xi’s unwavering advocacy of economic
globalisation was based on the sure foundation of connectivity
among the peoples. Making the process of economic globalisation
more inclusive, more sustainable and more reinvigorated was
crucial for fully benefiting from its outcomes.
He said the economic disparity between developing South
and developed North was a glaring reality. The real potential
of OBOR lies in bridging the yawning gap between the North and
South through win-win partnerships, he added.
He said we support President Xi Jinping’s vision and remain
eternally grateful to President Xi for his historic gift of
over $50 billion in the form of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Never in Pakistan’s 70-year-old history has any friendly country
given such a development package even at much smaller scale
than this one, the CM said.
Shehbaz Sharif said revival of New Silk Roads, which was
at the heart of OBOR, ushers a new era of hope, and a break
of a new dawn. OBOR expands the China dream to the people
living along the Silk Road and seeks their betterment and
overall welfare, he added. He said OBOR was about shared
prosperity, making peace and development on the basis of
interactions among peoples.
The CM said zero tolerance policy had been adopted
against corruption. He said Pak-China relations were
spreading over six decades and today Pak-China ties were
touching new heights due to CPEC project. He said we would
remain eternally grateful to our close friend China and its
leadership for this wonderful project.