“At the invitation of President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from June 12th to 14th and attend the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek,” Lu Kang said in a statement issued here.