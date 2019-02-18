President warmly receives Saudi Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday warmly received Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival at the Aiwan e Sadr here.

The Saudi Crown Prince along with Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the Aiwan e Sadr, riding in the traditional horse-drawn carriage and escorted by the President’s guards.

President Dr Arif Alvi received the visiting dignitary at the entrance of the Aiwan e Sadr along with Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and other high civil and military officials.

On both sides of the avenue, traditionally attired troupes belonging to different parts of the country presented dances to welcome the Saudi delegation.

The President, in a prestigious ceremony, will confer Pakistan’s highest civil honour “Nishan e Pakistan” upon the Saudi Crown Prince.