President wants youth to discharge onus with aim to serve nation

HUNZA, Aug 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday urged the students of Gilgit Baltistan to equip themselves with the latest education and serve the nation by utilizing all their capabilities and energies.
He said the main objective of providing the highest educational facilities in the far flung areas like Hunza should not be taken as means for merely seeking government jobs, but the aim should be serving of the motherland and nation as the builders of modern world.
The president was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Hunza campus of Karakorum International University here.
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, acting vice chancellor Karakorum University Dr Khalil Ahmed, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.
The president observed to achieve these objectives, they
had to take a stride further by educating the youth about the
larger benefits of their studies.
Today’s world has changed manifold in which the human
resources alongwith natural resources have acquired greater
significance, he said.
The president said “The nations with limited natural
resources are also being considered as rich ones because the
reason for their progress and prosperity was hidden in the
promotion of human resources and its better utilization.”
He said Allah Almighty has bestowed upon Pakistan
especially Gilgit Baltistan the vast natural resources.
If the people fully equip themselves with the latest
education and knowledge, not only Pakistan, but also the whole
region could prosper remarkably, he added.
Reposing his confidence in the abilities of Gilgit
Baltistan youth, the president said besides, safeguarding the
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), they should play
their due role for the progress and prosperity of the region.
He said the Karakorum university would continue playing
its role in this regard and expressed his satisfaction over
the establishment of CPEC cell by the university.
The president also expressed his pleasure over the
setting up Hunza campus of Karakorum university and prayed for
its expansion.
He also referred to the historic background of Hunza,
saying that its valiant inhabitants had faced the Dogra
repressive rule with bravery and secured their freedom.
This land of high mountains and beautiful valleys with
cascading brooks became a part of Pakistan owing to that
historic struggle, he noted.
The president said the people of this region had done
miraculous deeds including the part played in the construction
of Silk road, followed by this century’s wonder in the shape
of CPEC.
President wants youth to discharge onus with aim to serve nation
HUNZA, Aug 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday urged the students of Gilgit Baltistan to equip themselves with the latest education and serve the nation by utilizing all their capabilities and energies.