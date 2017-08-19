President visits Quaid’s Mazar

91
APP60-19 KARACHI: August 19  President Mamnoon Hussain with Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair Offering Dua after laying floral Wreath at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali
Jinnah and laid floral wreath to pay homage to the Father of
nation.
The president while recording his impressions in the
visitor’s book noted that it was a great honour for him to
visit the mausoleum on the celebrations of Pakistan’s 70th
Independence day, said a press release.
He said the Founder’s teachings and political thoughts
were the beacon of light for the nation which helped overcome
the challenges.
The president said through adherence to the Constitution
and rule of law, democratic stability and national development
could be ensured.
On the occasion, the president and Sindh governor
Muhammad Zubair also planted saplings to inaugurate tree
planation campaign.
The event was organized by a local school in which the
students presented souvenirs to both dignitaries.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR