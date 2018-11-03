President views solid progress in education as key to building new Pakistan

KARACHI, Nov 3 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday said tangible progress in the education sector was a key to building Naya Pakistan and underscored the need for provision of education on the modern standards.

Speaking at the inaugural session of international conference “A World of Tomorrow Re-imagined” organised by the Beacon House here, the president said innovation, analysis and reflection had been crucial throughout history for progress of the nations.

He said the objective of education was not merely learning how to read, write and solve mathematical problems, but was also developing the ability to think critically and creatively.

President Alvi, further elaborating on the purpose of education, stressed, “It is about being able to understand what enables a person to serve the community, society and the country to the best of his or her abilities.

“It is also to recognize the necessity of remaining flexible and open to accept change with an aim to look for improvement of life in general,” he added.

He said, “In a rapidly changing world, these questions are imperative for our future generations not only to survive, but to thrive — to learn the skills that they will need, and develop the capacity to cope with the challenges that lie ahead.”

The president said the technological revolution had impressed everyone with the creation of modern amenities especially in the field of electronics and cited the vital changes between the first generation computers and the latest ones and their effects on the lives of people.

He further said the use of internet with upgraded technological inventions would ensure immense development in the coming days.

The president said, “There is a dire need of public-private partnership in education sector as plenary control by any one may not yield requisite results.”

“Pakistan has given a lot to us but we are yet to reciprocate” he said, and referred to US President John Kennedy’s statement, “Say what you have given to your country rather your country has given to you.”

He said with focus firmly on the future, the aim of the event is to provide a setting “to deepen our social discourse by introducing inspirational new ideas and solutions to the many challenges faced across the world”.

He said, “while it is not possible to know the countless probable future opportunities that lie ahead, this event frames questions to offer insight into some of those infinite possibilities.”

President Alvi said such events allow thinkers, leaders and practitioners from Pakistan and around the world to come together to “reflect upon our mission for the future. In doing so, we can collaboratively arrive at solutions for the problems that afflict our society”.

The president also lauded the services of Beacon House School System in the education sector of country.

Former federal minister Khursheed Qasuri was also present on the occasion.