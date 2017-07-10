President urges youth to promote culture of research

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday emphasized that as no nation in the world could progress without focusing on research, the youth should promote culture of research in all walks of life.

The president was talking to a delegation of students of Habib Public School, Karachi who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President’s Media Office here.

He said information and digital technologies were the future technologies in which the new generation of Pakistan should acquire special expertise to enable them to serve the country to cope with the challenges of modern era.

On this occasion, he was also presented a memento of Habib Public

School.

The president said as the world was going through rapid changes, Pakistani students should work hard to keep in line with these changing circumstances so that the country could progress and earn a rightful place in the comity of nations.

He underlined that healthy and pro-active youth were true assets of any nation and for this reason promotion of sports was a must.

He noted that in the past Habib Public School and other educational

institutions of Karachi earned great good-will and produced big names in different fields including sports.

But during the last two years Karachi had not been able to maintain its distinct position therefore it was imperative that educational institutes of Karachi should promote curricular as well as extracurricular activities, he said, adding that Habib Public School should take lead in this

regard.

The president said Pakistan was a great blessing of Allah and its development and security was our foremost responsibility.

This responsibility could only be discharged if our younger generation focuses wholeheartedly on education with full sense of responsibility to become the true architect of national development, he added.

Commending the services of the founder of Habib Public School Muhammad Ali Habib, the president said being the trusted companion of Quaid-e-Azam, he, not only rendered extraordinary services in the realm of education but also laid the foundation of banking industry in the country for which he will always be remembered.