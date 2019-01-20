President urges youth to gear up for industrial revolution

KARACHI, Jan 20 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Sunday said that the youth was an asset of Pakistan and they should prepare themselves for the upcoming 4th Industrial revolution.

The President was addressing a ceremony” Presidential Initiative on Artificial Intelligence & Computing” here, a press release said.

The entry test for the President’s programme was conducted by IQRA University with the collaboration of Sailani Welfare Trust at Adbul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, where more than 17,000 students participated.

The President in his address further stressed that the youth should upgrade their thinking as new era belonged to artificial intelligence and computing.

He also shared that future business would be enhanced manifold through artificial intelligence, cloud native, blockchain and java script.