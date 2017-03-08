President urges writers, poets to help eliminate extremism, terrorism

Islamabad, March 8 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday urged upon the writers and poets to build a counter narrative to help eliminate extremism and terrorism from the country.

The president made these remarks at a meeting with members of organizing committee of Aalami Mushaira 2017 who called on him here at the Aiwan e Sadr.

The president said intolerance in society and the menace of corruption could be overcome by promoting the teachings of Quaid i Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal among the people to ensure progress and prosperity of the country.

He said poets and writers could play an important role in this regard.

He said poets promote love for country among the new generation through their work.

The president said writers and poets should also highlight national objectives and problems being faced by the society.

He said holding of final match of Pakistan Super League in Pakistan was a welcome development adding it would promote positive image of the country in the world.

The president expressed optimism that international cricket in the country would be revived soon.

On the occasion, the members of organizing committee of Aalami Mushaira 2017 also apprised the president about their issues.

The president directed the departments concerned to resolve their issues.