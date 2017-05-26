President urges Ulema, intellectuals to promote true message of Madina Charter

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday

urged the religious scholars and intellectuals to promote the true

`message of humanity’ given in Madina Charter for salvage of the

people caught up in the clash of interests.

Addressing the concluding session of a national seminar on

`Reconstruction of Pakistani society in the light of Mithaq-e-Madina

(Madina Charter) and announcement of Paigham-e-Pakistan’ arranged by

the Islamic Research Institute of International Islamic University

here, the president said the association of humanity with the Madina

Charter for resolution of the issues was because it guaranteed the

fundamental rights of economy, justice and education.

The seminar also featured the announcement of a unanimous

declaration named as `Paigham-e-Pakistan’ (Message of Pakistan)

signed by the religious scholars from all schools of thought calling

for action against the forces fanning extremism, calling for true

implementation of the law dealing with blasphemy while discouraging

mob justice in this regard.

Terming the declaration as historic step taken by scholars,

President Mamnoon said he had also been trying to persuade Ulema to

give the people a narrative against terrorism and extremism but the

IRI took lead in this regard.

The seminar was attended by Rector IIU Professor Masoom

Yasinzai, President IIU Ahmed Yousuf Darweish, Chairman Higher

Education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, prominent religious scholars

including Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Allama Hanif Jalandhri, Mufti Naeem

Ahmed, Mufti Rafi Usmani and others from different sects.

Professor Masoom Yasinzai presented the unanimous declaration

while Mufti Rafi Usmani read out the religious edict signed by all

religious scholars which condemned terrorism and extremism, declared

suicide attackers and their supporters as traitor, declared jihad a

jurisdiction of Islamic state and disallowed use of force in name of

enforcement of Islamic laws.

He said the consideration of developing the society in

accordance with the Madina Charter despite the experiences and

incidents of the previous century was satisfactory.

He also stated that being Muslims we aspired for peace in the

whole world and desired progress, prosperity and welfare for the

entire humanity.

The President also emphasized that a counter narrative needs

to be built to negate the narratives of extremism, hate and

terrorism to promote peace, harmony and respect of others and

impress upon contemporary world that the ideas they harbour about

Pakistan and Muslim Ummah in this regard have nothing to do with

reality. Therefore, such seminars have great significance and

importance in this respect, he added.

The president said that the Madina Charter was not created to

protect communal interests, nor it related to Muslims only but it

was a broad based agreement aimed at the welfare and protection of

whole humanity.

He said the treaty not only had the trust and confidence of

followers of Islam but also of non-Muslim.

President Mamnoon said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) always granted

due rights to the rightful, gave relief to the oppressed and always

treated the marginalized generously irrespective of their religion,

caste, color or creed.

He also said that the founding fathers of Pakistan had also

dreamt for such a society in which all citizens had equal rights.

Later, the Rector and President IIU along with Chairman HEC

conferred on the president the highest award of the IRI in

recognition of his services for the society and his efforts to

develop Pakistan into a moderate state.