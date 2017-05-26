President urges Ulema, intellectuals to promote true message of Madina Charter

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday
urged the religious scholars and intellectuals to promote the true
`message of humanity’ given in Madina Charter for salvage of the
people caught up in the clash of interests.
Addressing the concluding session of a national seminar on
`Reconstruction of Pakistani society in the light of Mithaq-e-Madina
(Madina Charter) and announcement of Paigham-e-Pakistan’ arranged by
the Islamic Research Institute of International Islamic University
here, the president said the association of humanity with the Madina
Charter for resolution of the issues was because it guaranteed the
fundamental rights of economy, justice and education.
The seminar also featured the announcement of a unanimous
declaration named as `Paigham-e-Pakistan’ (Message of Pakistan)
signed by the religious scholars from all schools of thought calling
for action against the forces fanning extremism, calling for true
implementation of the law dealing with blasphemy while discouraging
mob justice in this regard.
Terming the declaration as historic step taken by scholars,
President Mamnoon said he had also been trying to persuade Ulema to
give the people a narrative against terrorism and extremism but the
IRI took lead in this regard.
The seminar was attended by Rector IIU Professor Masoom
Yasinzai, President IIU Ahmed Yousuf Darweish, Chairman Higher
Education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, prominent religious scholars
including Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Allama Hanif Jalandhri, Mufti Naeem
Ahmed, Mufti Rafi Usmani and others from different sects.
Professor Masoom Yasinzai presented the unanimous declaration
while Mufti Rafi Usmani read out the religious edict signed by all
religious scholars which condemned terrorism and extremism, declared
suicide attackers and their supporters as traitor, declared jihad a
jurisdiction of Islamic state and disallowed use of force in name of
enforcement of Islamic laws.
He said the consideration of developing the society in
accordance with the Madina Charter despite the experiences and
incidents of the previous century was satisfactory.
He also stated that being Muslims we aspired for peace in the
whole world and desired progress, prosperity and welfare for the
entire humanity.
The President also emphasized that a counter narrative needs
to be built to negate the narratives of extremism, hate and
terrorism to promote peace, harmony and respect of others and
impress upon contemporary world that the ideas they harbour about
Pakistan and Muslim Ummah in this regard have nothing to do with
reality. Therefore, such seminars have great significance and
importance in this respect, he added.
The president said that the Madina Charter was not created to
protect communal interests, nor it related to Muslims only but it
was a broad based agreement aimed at the welfare and protection of
whole humanity.
He said the treaty not only had the trust and confidence of
followers of Islam but also of non-Muslim.
President Mamnoon said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) always granted
due rights to the rightful, gave relief to the oppressed and always
treated the marginalized generously irrespective of their religion,
caste, color or creed.
He also said that the founding fathers of Pakistan had also
dreamt for such a society in which all citizens had equal rights.
Later, the Rector and President IIU along with Chairman HEC
conferred on the president the highest award of the IRI in
recognition of his services for the society and his efforts to
develop Pakistan into a moderate state.