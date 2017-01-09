President urges students, youth to focus on acquiring modern education

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday urged the students and youth to focus on acquiring modern education particularly in the fields of information technology and science to positively contribute in the overall socio-economic development of the country.

He advised the students to prepare themselves to fully benefit from the opportunities and possibilities emerging from the landmark China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The President expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) which called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Minister of State for Education and Professional Training Baligh-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh and senior officials were also present on the occasion, a press release issued from President’s Office here said.

The President said that association of Quaid-e-Azam with SMIU made it stand out from other educational institutions and appreciated the institution for imparting quality education to its students.

He underscored the need for having a highly qualified and trained faculty for achieving excellence in education.

The President praised the National Leadership Programme of SMIU for capacity building of the students.

He advised the students to play their role in eradicating corruption which has stunted the economic growth of the country.

The President said that Pakistan was on the right track upto 1970s but later it got de-tracked due to the menace of corruption and bad governance.

He said that Pakistan was an ideological state and a blessing of Allah Almighty adding that it was the responsibility of every individual to strengthen it by hard work, honesty, and dedication.

The President urged the students to excel in modern sciences to carve out a niche for themselves and for their country in the comity of nations.

He advised the female students to acquire maximum education even if they have to go abroad but never compromise on their national and religious identity.

The President underlined that CPEC would prove to be a game changer for the region adding that many other countries had evinced keen interest to link up with this mega project.

He expressed optimism that Pakistan will emerge as the most important country in the region after operationalization of CPEC adding that the youth should be ready to benefit from these opportunities.

The President urged the youth to foil any nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan against CPEC and stand by the government in completion of multifarious projects under it.

He called upon the students to always be respectful to their parents and teachers and seek their prayers for attaining successes.