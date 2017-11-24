President urges people to change lifestyle for prevention of heart, other diseases

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said effective measures were being taken to curb smoking, which besides other reasons was one of the major causes of heart diseases.

He, however, added that in addition to the government efforts the people should also change their lifestyle and improve their food for the prevention of heart and other ailments.

The President was talking to a delegation of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) which led by its Chairman Major General ® Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani called him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He lauded the services of PANAH and said the campaign about the prevention of heart ailments being run by the association was creating awareness among the masses.

The President said PANAH was contributing towards the prevention of heart diseases. Chairman PANAH Maj. Gen. ® Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani briefed the President about the activities of PANAH. On this occasion, he also presented his book to the President.