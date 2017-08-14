President urges nation to rise above differences for national prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday urged the nation to bury their differences and get united for the stability and development of the country.

He said those nations of the world tread on the path of development and progress that had castaway despondency with determination to achieve their national objectives.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention Center to mark 70th Independence Day, the president said today, they were hoisting the national flag to pay tributes to the historic struggle of the leaders of Independence Movement.

He said it was a time to retrospect over the long history of construction, development and stability of Pakistan.

Welcoming the presence of Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, the president said it reflected the deep ties between Pakistan and China as both countries had shared views on various global issues.

The bilateral ties were significant ones in the context of regional cooperation and stability, he added.

Amid huge applause by the audience, the president said certain issues confronted by the country also required review by all and sundry. The countrymen should find ways to resolve these issues.

He said the nations in the world had faced myriad issues but they rose up after mustering strength from trials and tribulations.

He stressed that emulation of basic principles in life and sticking to the rule of law by individuals in their personal lives could help achieve marvels.

The president said the national issues should be judged in their true aspects without giving way to emotional tendencies.

He noted that democratic and parliamentary system reflected the desire of the whole nation and urged the nation to rise above ethnicities and minor divides and work for the solidarity and stability of the country.

He urged the nation to get united under the Constitution and ensure its supremacy which was vital for development of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Premier of the State Council of People’s Republic of China Wang Yang highlighted the significance of Pak-China ties resembling them to proverbial higher than mountains, stronger than steal and sweeter than honey.

Wang Yang felicitated the Pakistani nation on its 70th Independence Day and expressed his government’s determination to support Pakistan in its efforts for development, regional stability and securing its national interests and sovereignty.

He said the Pakistani nation was a hard working, peace loving and determined one and its sacrifices against terrorism were unmatched and unforgettable.

With self reliance and hard work, the nation was excelling in different fields of life, he added.

The vice premier said China and Pakistan stood closely as ever on different world issues after establishment of their bilateral ties.

He recounted Pakistan’s support for China in difficult times and said the all weather friendship stood tests of time.

Under the vision of President Xi Jinping. China wanted to further take this strategic partnership to new heights.

Yang said the Chinese government desired to accelerate and accomplish the mega project launched under China Pakistan Economic Corridor for greater economic prosperity of the Pakistani nation.

China wanted to further increase the bilateral cooperation in other sectors like health, sports, academic, scientific knowledge etc and exchanges of cultural and academic delegations, he added.

He said China believed in the beauty of performance upon which permanent friendship was based.

China always considered Pakistan as a good neighbour and would remain its friend and brother.

The visiting dignitary was given a very warm welcome by the audience.

School children dressed in national attire and carrying national flags cheered loudly during the speech made by Chinese vice premier.