President urges nation to equip themselves with modern education to benefit from CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday
said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would generate enormous opportunities of progress and called upon the nation to equip themselves with modern education and skills to take maximum benefit from the mega project.
Addressing at the 32nd medal and prize distribution ceremony
of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE),
the President said CPEC was a project with a potential of bright
fortune for Pakistan and the region.
President Mamnoon said nations seldom get a chance that
guarantees their prosperity, adding that CPEC could be definitely
termed as a game changer for Pakistan.
He emphasized dedication and hard work to achieve positive
results from this project.
He said once a stone age world had now transformed into a digital world and stressed that only those nations thrive that prepare themselves with contemporary education and take advantage of the latest inventions of science and technology.
President Mamnoon also called for prudent and transparent use
of national resources and said the new generation should act as
vanguard against the menace of corruption.
The President expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in
Monday’s terrorist incident in Lahore and said the sacrifices of
martyred policemen would not go in vain.
He said such incidents could not deter the nation’s resolve to
fight terrorism and extremism and vowed that Operation Zarb-e-Azb
would continue till its logical end.
The President felicitated the position-holder students and
urged upon them to carefully choose their field of higher education
so as to prove beneficial for the country and nation.
He said with education, the youth could defeat the evils of
terrorist and extremist mindset in the society.
With women comprising half of the country’s population, the
President asked the girl students in particular to get as much
education to contribute positively for the country.
He also advised the students to always respect their parents
and teachers, who had a major role in their success.
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, State
Minister for Education Balighur Rehman, Chairman Higher Education
Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and Chairman FBISE Dr Ikram Ali Malik
were present.
President urges nation to equip themselves with modern education to benefit from CPEC
