President urges nation to strive for progress, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP):Congratulating the Pakistan Day, President Mamnoon Hussain urged the nation to follow the footsteps of its great leaders and work hard with dedication and devotion to take the country forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

In a message, he said the nation confronted decades old terrorism that plagued the entire region with resilience and took it up as a challenge.

He said he was pleased to note that the nation stood united against extremism and terrorism and helped in bringing about an economic turnaround and return to peace and tranquility.

He said the successful implementation of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a proof of the economic stability.

President Mamnoon Hussain said March 23, was specifically observed to mark the day when the country’s forefathers passed a historic resolution at Lahore in 1940 that brought the Muslims of the subcontinent on a united platform and gave a clear direction for the achievement of a great objective.

He said the day also reminded us that Pakistan came into being owing to a long democratic struggle and added that today its progress and stability were also embedded in a democracy.

He said it was therefore vital that democratic norms in the country were encouraged, so as to inculcate the habit of tolerance, harmony and mutual affinity.