President urges medical practitioners to uphold human values in pursuing noble profession

RAWALPINDI, April 13 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said the role of medical practitioners was significant in alleviation of sufferings of humanity and urged upon them to always uphold basic human values in pursuing the noble profession.

“The doctors must be well-versed in their respective profession, fully equipped with medical expertise and receive adequate remuneration to effectively serve humanity,” the President said in his address here at the inaugural ceremony of two-day Surgeon General’s Annual International Conference 2017.

President Mamnoon said despite numerous changes taking place in the world, there had been no change in the fundamental role of doctors, however said fast pace of development in economic and technological sectors in recent years had resulted in change of tendencies and attitudes, which had cast an effect on the doctor-patient relationship as well.

He mentioned that medical education had now become complex and expensive with advancement of technological sector, and the doctors had to face many problems during the course of education and afterwards in getting jobs.

The President stressed the need for resolution of such issues so that doctors did not feel discontent in professional life.

President Mamnoon said ills of service structure and issues of administrative nature were responsible for the plight of doctors.

He said in such situation, the young doctors in particular, were left with only two options; either to adopt a business approach which would create problems for patients or to uphold the golden traditions of their elders.

The President stressed that if the financial woes of doctors remained unresolved, the situation would lead to problems and complaints.

He said the role of responsible institutions, social organizations and think tanks of society was important in finding solutions to these problems.

President Mamnoon welcomed the holding of Surgeon General’s International Conference and hoped that medical fraternity of the country including medical institutions of the armed forces would find a viable solution to this situation.

He hoped that the in light of recommendations of the Conference, all stakeholders including doctors, society and administrative officials would be successful in devising a strategy to serve humanity which would also be satisfying for the public.

The President expressed satisfaction that participation of foreign delegates in the Conference was another useful aspect which would enable the country’s institutions to benefit from the experiences of external world.

Earlier, Surgeon General of Pakistan Lt. Gen. Asif Mumtaz Sukhera in his welcome address said Army Medical Corps (AMC) was not only playing a vital role in peace-time healthcare but was also acting as a frontline savior force in the country’s terror-stricken areas.

He mentioned that AMC was responding to calamities even outside Pakistan and mentioned its services during the Nepal earthquake.

He said the scope of medical education and training institutions had been expanded and expressed confidence that the International Surgeon General Conference would prove an opportunity in exchange of experiences in field of medical sciences.

President Mamnoon was presented a memento of the conference by Surgeon General Lt Gen Asif Mumtaz Sukhera.

A documentary on the role of Army Medical Corp was also screened before the audience.