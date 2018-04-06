President urges Int’l community to fulfill its obligations on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday urged the international community to take notice of the

gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) and fulfill its

obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

“The recent mindless killing spree, carried out by the Indian security forces that took away

lives of more than 20 Kashmiri youth and injured in excess of 200 unarmed protestors, are a

testament to the atrocities being perpetrated against innocent Kashmiris,” the President said

in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said, “In their historic struggle, the courageous and determined people of Indian occupied

Jammu and Kashmir have rendered unparalleled sacrifices. Indian State Terrorism has failed to

deter the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir from their struggle for freedom from

Indian oppression.”

The President said that “The Government and the people of Pakistan reaffirm their continued

and resolute moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied

Jammu and Kashmir in their valiant struggle for the fundamental right to self-determination.”

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to be cognizant of its responsibilities in

the matter and urges India to facilitate the visit by independent fact finding teams of the Office

of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Organization of Islamic Cooperation

(OIC) and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) to look into the

gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, being perpetrated by

Indian occupation forces; and to fulfill its obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions

on Kashmir,” he added.