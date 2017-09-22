President urges corporate sector to help uplift education sector to modern trends

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Friday emphasized the corporate sector to strive for bringing
the education sector at par with modern trends by exploiting
its experiences and observations besides urging the
universities to focus on the applied research to achieve real
progress.
The president said this addressing a dinner reception
hosted in honour of the Institute of Business Administration
(IBA) Alumni of Islamabad chapter here held at the Presidency.
Governor Sindh, also the patron of IBA Muhammad Zubair,
Dean and Director Institute of Business Administration Dr
Farrukh Iqbal and Member Board of Governors Shahid Shafiq also
addressed the reception and shared their experiences and
goals.
The president, also the alumni of the very renowned
educational institute, viewed that the corporate sector
usually remained linked with the world as part of their
professional engagements.
He hoped that the said sector would set a tradition of
creating awareness among their alma mater as well as other
educational institutes taking the advantage of their
experiences and knowledge to train the young generation.
He observed that the basic cause of deterioration in
various sectors was to bank upon the foreign researches
instead of focusing the applied research in local
universities.
The president viewed that every nation carries out
research works according to its goals and conditions, and
their adoption by any other nation in toto begets problems.
He said usually, the method of trial and error was
adopted which also did not always worked well, he added.
He was of the view that the changes to be occurred in
the fields of industry, trade and technology after the
operationalization of China Pakistan Economic Corridor could
only be tackled through research.
The president hoped that the educational institutes
would create an atmosphere of education and research to play
a vibrant role in the society.
He advised the universities and educational institutes
to also create a cultural atmosphere to guide the nation in
political, social and economic issues. This would help all the
sections of society to join the course of national development
without being the victim of different crises.
President Mamnoon told the gathering that the atmosphere
in the educational institutes had been different when he was
a student as there had been a harmony among the teachers and
students. The students used to respect their teachers
wholeheartedly considering him as his real sage.
The president observed that the standard of higher
education had improved in Pakistan during last few decades as
previously the country had very few institutes like IBA but
now it was rich of a plenty of higher educational institutes.
He said besides modern sciences, strong traditions would
also help promote educational institutes as well as the
educational process and the role of alumni was crucial in this
regard.
President Mamnoon hoped that our educational institutes
would fulfill this national need and his alma mater would also
play no lesser role in this regard.
Later, the president gave away souvenirs to Governor
Sindh, Dean IBA and others. Governor Zubair and Dean IBA also
presented a token of appreciation to the president.
