President urges corporate sector to help uplift education sector to modern trends

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Friday emphasized the corporate sector to strive for bringing

the education sector at par with modern trends by exploiting

its experiences and observations besides urging the

universities to focus on the applied research to achieve real

progress.

The president said this addressing a dinner reception

hosted in honour of the Institute of Business Administration

(IBA) Alumni of Islamabad chapter here held at the Presidency.

Governor Sindh, also the patron of IBA Muhammad Zubair,

Dean and Director Institute of Business Administration Dr

Farrukh Iqbal and Member Board of Governors Shahid Shafiq also

addressed the reception and shared their experiences and

goals.

The president, also the alumni of the very renowned

educational institute, viewed that the corporate sector

usually remained linked with the world as part of their

professional engagements.

He hoped that the said sector would set a tradition of

creating awareness among their alma mater as well as other

educational institutes taking the advantage of their

experiences and knowledge to train the young generation.

He observed that the basic cause of deterioration in

various sectors was to bank upon the foreign researches

instead of focusing the applied research in local

universities.

The president viewed that every nation carries out

research works according to its goals and conditions, and

their adoption by any other nation in toto begets problems.

He said usually, the method of trial and error was

adopted which also did not always worked well, he added.

He was of the view that the changes to be occurred in

the fields of industry, trade and technology after the

operationalization of China Pakistan Economic Corridor could

only be tackled through research.

The president hoped that the educational institutes

would create an atmosphere of education and research to play

a vibrant role in the society.

He advised the universities and educational institutes

to also create a cultural atmosphere to guide the nation in

political, social and economic issues. This would help all the

sections of society to join the course of national development

without being the victim of different crises.

President Mamnoon told the gathering that the atmosphere

in the educational institutes had been different when he was

a student as there had been a harmony among the teachers and

students. The students used to respect their teachers

wholeheartedly considering him as his real sage.

The president observed that the standard of higher

education had improved in Pakistan during last few decades as

previously the country had very few institutes like IBA but

now it was rich of a plenty of higher educational institutes.

He said besides modern sciences, strong traditions would

also help promote educational institutes as well as the

educational process and the role of alumni was crucial in this

regard.

President Mamnoon hoped that our educational institutes

would fulfill this national need and his alma mater would also

play no lesser role in this regard.

Later, the president gave away souvenirs to Governor

Sindh, Dean IBA and others. Governor Zubair and Dean IBA also

presented a token of appreciation to the president.