President urges Comstech to implement OIC decisions

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday directed the COMSTECH to expedite implementation of decisions taken during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit at Astana, Kazakhstan last month.

The President was talking to Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Dr. Shoukat Hameed here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Mamnoon Hussain, who is also the Chairman of COMSTECH, called for promoting education and research in the Islamic World for the development of science and technology and to improve the quality of life of common man.

He said in this regard, it was necessary to establish academic and research institutions in the Islamic World, besides enhancing the capacity of the existing institutions.

The President called for devising a practicable strategy to acquire the required resources to ensure implementation of the recommendations approved in the OIC summit at Astana. He said representation of donor countries should be ensured for relevant institutions so that matters in this respect could be taken forward with mutual consultation and understanding.

The President said the new generation was the real asset of Islamic World and no stone should be left unturned for their better education and training.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology Yasmin Masood, Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Imtiaz Ahmed and other senior officials also attended the meeting.