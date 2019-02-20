ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday underlined the important role of private and business sectors in the country’s prosperity and stressed upon the need for increase in export.The President was talking to newly-elected office bearers of the Federation
of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), a press release
said.
He said the government and private sector should collaborate to give
boost to the country’s export.
President underlines vital role of private sector in country’s prosperity
