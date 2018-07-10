President Trump nomination for Supreme Court awaits prolonged confirmation battle

WASHINGTON, July 10 (APP):A fierce and prolong battle awaits between the ruling Republican and the Democrats over the confirmation of a Supreme Court judge nominated by President Donald Trump that will further cement conservative control on the apex court.

If confirmed, Judge Brett Kavanaugh would replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court who has announced his retirement. Media reports said that his confirmation battle would be intense as Democrats feared more conservative control of the country top court.

There is no one in America more qualified for this position and no one more deserving, said Trump while announcing his selection at a live broadcast Monday night. He said the nominated judge would do what the law and the Constitution require.

President Trump nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is intended to move what is already one of history most conservative courts to even more consistent right-of-center outcomes, the online news portal The Hill said in a report.

A Washington Post report suggested that judge record suggests that he would be more to the right than retiring Justice Kennedy.

Judge Kavanaugh selection would replace a swing vote on the bench and is seen as more conservative than Justice Kennedy who sided with liberals in key decisions on national issues such as abortion, which will be the central issue in his confirmation battle.

If confirmed by the Senate, I will keep an open mind in every case, said Kavanaugh after being nominated by President Trump, who kept his choice secrete till he last moment. Justice Kavanaugh has previously worked as a White House aide under former President George W. Bush.

Kavanaugh worked for Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel who investigated former President Clinton in the 1990s, and once argued that a president could be impeached for lying to his staff or misleading the public, which could have ripple effects for the investigation into the alleged meddling of Russia in the 2016 Presidential election.

Republican holds a thin 51-49 majority in Senate that has been reduced to 50-49 as one of the Republican Senators has been away from the house for long due to his health problems. White House officials told reporters after the event they still expect Kavanaugh to be confirmed by the time the Supreme Court new session begins in the fall.

Liberal groups fear a reversal of cases that legalized and affirmed the right to an abortion, and are fighting back and putting pressure on moderate Republicans scuttle the White House nomination.

The balance of the Supreme Court is at stakewe cannot allow it to be tilted against the constitutional right to access abortion, Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of the Planned Parenthood Foundation for America, was quoted as saying by The Hill report.