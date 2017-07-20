President travels by train from Lahore; urges people to opt rail travel to enjoy safety, comfort

RAWALPINDI, July 20 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday traveled from Lahore to Rawalpindi by Subak Kharam Express what he said was aimed at promoting rail travel among people for being comparatively safe and comfortable transport.

The president along with his family travelled in the twin VVIP saloons

74 and 75 of Subak Kharam Express equipped with modern facilities.

At Lahore Railway Station, the president was seen off by senior

railways officers at 1630 hours while Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Chairperson Ministry of Railways Parveen Agha received the president at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

Talking to the newsmen at the railway station, the president said his

journey was very comfortable that evidenced the improvement of service quality of Pakistan Railways.

He said another objective of his rail journey was to revive people’s

confidence in rail travel and help address the shortcomings in the facilitation of the passengers, if any.

Besides being safe and comfortable, he said the rail travel is also

cheaper than other modes.At the railway station, the president awaited the passengers to leave the train first so that they might not face any trouble owing to his security cordon and motorcade.

To a question, the president said one must be sure that the situation

in Pakistan would improve and advised the media to promote the positive developments taking place in the country.

Pakistan Railways has experienced surge of more than Rs. 20 billion in

revenue and its deficit slashed by Rs. 10 billion during the last four years along with improved services for the people.

The Subak Kharam Express is a daily express train service between

Lahore and Rawalpindi. With Economy, AC Lower and AC Parlor accommodations, the train covers 290 kilometers distance from Lahore to Rawalpindi in 4 hours 35 minutes. Later, Railways Minister told the reporters that Pakistan Railways would refurbish four trains this year and hoped that by next three years, there would be no bogus train in the fleet.

He said under CPEC, railway line would be upgraded from Peshawar to

Karachi to double the rail speed and work on the project would start by December. He said Railways had earned Rs 40 billion this year and contributed Rs 18.90 billion in employees salaries.

Regarding current political situation, the minister said the

government would implement court decision whether they agree with it or not.