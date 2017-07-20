President travels by a regular train : PR

LAHORE, July 20 (APP):The Pakistan Railways administration rejected the news item telecast on a section of electronic media that railcar was declared special train for President Mamnoon Hussain and his family.

According to the PR sources here on Thursday, no train was canceled and no locomotive was detached from any passenger train for any special train.

Pakistan Railways have sufficient number of locomotives so it does not

need to detach any locomotive from one train for others one, sourced cleared.

It is clarified that it is an honour for the PR that the president

selected Subak Khuram train for travelling and this train reached Rawalpindi according to the schedule by stopping at those railway stations which are its regular stoppages.

Earlier, the president left for Rawalpindi by Subak Khuram train and

Punjab minister Bilal Yasin , PR chief executive officer Javaid Anwar and other high officials saw him off at the railway station.