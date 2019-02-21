President summons Senate session on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):President of Pakistan has summoned the Senate to meet in the Parliament building on Monday, (Feb 25) at 3 p.m. in exercise of the powers conferred by clause 1 of Article 54 of the Constitution of the country.

Meanwhile, meeting of parliamentary parties of opposition would also be held at the Parliament House on the same day before the session. Leader of Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq will chair the meeting, a Senate Secretariat press release said.