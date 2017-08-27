President summons NA session on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday summoned the session of the National Assembly to meet on Tuesday (August 29) at 3 pm here at the Parliament House.
The President summoned the NA Session in exercise of powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, a press release said.
