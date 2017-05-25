President summons joint sitting of Parliament on June 1

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The President has summoned joint sitting of the Parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora) on June 1 (Thursday) at 11:00 am.

The President summoned the Joint Sitting of the Parliament in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 read with clause (3) of Article 56 of the Constitution, said a press release issued here Thursday.