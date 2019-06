ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned a terrorist incident in North Waziristan that resulted in martyrdom of three officers and a soldier of Pakistan Army.

The President, in a statement, said miscreants were against the restoration of peace in the area, however, the nation was united against them.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of courage to the bereaved families.