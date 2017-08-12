President strongly condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Saturday strongly condemned the bomb blast took place in

Quetta.

According to a President House statement, the president

sympathized with the bereaved families of those martyred in

the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He directed the authorities concerned to extend all

possible assistance to the injured and others affected by the

incident.

The president resolved that the terrorists would be

apprehended and brought to the justice.