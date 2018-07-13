President strongly condemns Mastung blast; cancels his engagements

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday strongly condemned bomb blast in Mastung on Friday, which caused loss of lives and injuries.

The president expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives and prayed for the departed souls as well as for early recovery of those injured in the tragic incident.

He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of best medical facilities for the injured.

The President, in the wake of Mastung and Bannu blasts, cancelled all of his engagements. He was due to attend the wedding ceremony of the daughter of a renowned trader in Karachi.