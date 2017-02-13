President strongly condemns Lahore terrorist incident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday

strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Lahore and conveyed his condolences to the families of all those including police officers, who embraced martyrdom.

He said the nation was proud of all the country’s security institutions including police which had offered historic sacrifices in the war against

terrorism, a statement issued by the Aiwan-e-Sadr here said.

The President said that the sacrifices rendered by the sons of soil in

the war against terrorism would not go in vein as the state was fully committed to fight this menace and the terrorists would be taken to task.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of all

possible assistance to those injured and affected by the terrorist incident.