President strongly condemns Chaman terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Chaman targeting police

officials in which District Police Officer Chaman embraced martyrdom.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family over the huge loss, said a press release.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible medical facilities to them.