President stresses upon exploring full potential of youth

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday emphasized upon harnessing full innate potential of the

country’s youth as they possess immense energies and leadership abilities for future ventures in the

field of research.

Speaking at 17th convocation of National Defence University (NDU), the President expressed his

pleasure that about 60 per cent of country’s population comprised youth which, he said, bode well

for the future of the country.

The educational institutions and think-tanks should share the responsibility to fully discover this

potential by streamlining youths’ capabilities in a better manner. They should also step forward

to present feasible suggestions in this regard, he added.

He said issues like terrorism were linked with unemployment and with an effective strategy, these

issues could be tackled and stressed upon provision of employment opportunities for the youth.

The President noted that for the country’s solidarity and stability, people from all schools of thought

should be involved in the decision-making process so that the country could be guided with

consensus and solid proposals.

He said, today the whole world including Pakistan had been facing myriad of issues and the reason

behind this is lack of clarity by the people with different faiths and beliefs, residing in various parts

of the world to reach a conclusion on how to face the emerging challenges of the modern world.

He underscored that the subjects like Islam and modernism, national harmony, governance, conflict

resolution and national security, required thorough discussion.

It is also necessary to include experts from the administrative and defence affairs, educationists,

media, religious scholar and common people in these debates so that people from all walks of life,

could become part of this process.

The President observed that for an effective and comprehensive national strategy, this process was

sine qua non.

He said that only those nations rose to prominence and gained respect who took every citizen of

the state on board regarding formulation of national objectives and setting priorities without succumbing

to internal differences. He suggested that the NDU and other national institutions should promote this

thought.

The universities besides promoting education also served the role of think-tanks, thus these should

make suggestions to the government for the national development and prosperity after painstaking

debate.

The President also voiced his concern on the fact that the country had a large number of trained

and untrained youth who are still unemployed.

The federal government and the provinces have established National Vocational and Technical

Training Commissions which were assisting the youth in exploring job opportunities in the country

and abroad by imparting professional training.

These were the efforts in right direction but the whole nation will have to play its part in order to

deal with this huge challenge.

He called upon NDU and other think-tanks to come forward with proposals to overcome the

issue of unemployment. The President underlined that if the issue of unemployment is resolved,

then the complex issue of extremism will also be defeated to a great extent.

The President also noted that the far flung areas of the country felt sense of deprivation and

pessimism due to certain historic, social and political reasons, which also pave the way for

negative tendencies. It is the responsibility of national institutions to ponder over these issues

so that these areas could be illuminated with the beacon of education and employment opportunities

could be created at their doorsteps, he added.

In this way, the marginalized population of the country would be included in the mainstream by

turning it into a useful and effective part of the society, he added.

On the occasion, the President also gave away gold medals and merit certificates to the position

holders. He also congratulated the students on completing their degrees and hoped that they would

serve the nation with their utmost capacities during the practical life.

President NDU Lt. Gen. Majid Ahsan also gave a briefing regarding the functioning and the role

of university.