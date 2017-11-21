President stresses upon capacity building of teachers

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday stressed upon improving the professional skills of teachers, besides increasing the number of students.

The president was talking to Chairman National Commission for Human Development Razina Alam Khan. Federal minister for Education and Professional Training Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and other senior officials were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

Chairman Razina Alam Khan also presented the annual report (2016) of NCHD to the president.

While appreciating the skill development training programme along with imparting education under the auspices of the Commission, the president underlined that it would provide employment opportunities to the illiterate by making them skilful.

Federal minister for Education Baligh-ur-Rehman apprised the president that thousands of literacy centers across the country had been made operational.

The president expressed his good wishes for the success of the Commission’s administration and assured them of his all possible support.