President stresses close ties with Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday

stressed for enhancing contacts between the universities and chambers of commerce of Pakistan and Uzbekistan to further bilateral cooperation.

Talking to Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Uzbekistan Dr Irfan

Yusuf Shami here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said Uzbekistan was an important Central Asian country and Pakistan greatly valued its relations with it.

The president said focus should be laid on completing road links and

gas pipeline between the two countries to resolve energy crisis in Pakistan.

He urged upon the ambassador-designate to devise a strategy to benefit

from the experiences of Uzbekistan in the fields of agriculture and transport.

He advised the ambassador-designate to set up display centers in

Uzbekistan to effectively market Pakistani products to increase the country’s exports and directed to seek cooperation of Trade Development Authority to use information technology for this purpose.

Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Uzbekistan Dr Irfan Yusuf Shami

said he would utilize his capabilities to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the light of his experiences.